Analysts Set Internap Corp (INAP) Target Price at $14.70

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Internap in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Internap in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Internap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ INAP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 292,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,566. The company has a market cap of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.53. Internap has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.24). Internap had a negative return on equity of 2,471.65% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Internap will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Aquino acquired 16,500 shares of Internap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $115,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,411.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $411,760. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Internap by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,284,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 70,945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Internap in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Internap by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 84,729 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Internap by 13.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,392,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after buying an additional 280,924 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Internap by 101.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 70,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

