Analysts Set Tapestry Inc (TPR) Price Target at $53.81

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Nomura set a $50.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Loop Capital cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

TPR opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Tapestry by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,145,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,515,405,000 after buying an additional 301,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,067,049 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,059,041,000 after buying an additional 294,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,232,000 after buying an additional 1,335,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,915,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 147.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $243,373,000 after buying an additional 3,107,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

