Analysts Set UGI Corp (UGI) PT at $54.40

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

In related news, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $544,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $171,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,279 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,941. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 911,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,433. UGI has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

