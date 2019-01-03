Analyzing Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) and AVITA MED LTD/S (AVMXY)

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aevi Genomic Medicine and AVITA MED LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 1 0 0 2.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,703.57%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and AVITA MED LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$34.71 million ($0.83) -0.23 AVITA MED LTD/S $1.25 million 28.36 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -152.07% -122.06% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

