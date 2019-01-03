Analyzing Bayer (BAYRY) & Acasti Pharma (ACST)

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bayer and Acasti Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayer 0 2 3 0 2.60 Acasti Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Acasti Pharma has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 677.78%. Given Acasti Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Bayer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bayer and Acasti Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayer $39.55 billion 1.46 $8.29 billion $1.90 9.16 Acasti Pharma $30,000.00 2,343.90 -$16.77 million ($0.76) -1.18

Bayer has higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma. Acasti Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bayer pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Acasti Pharma does not pay a dividend. Bayer pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Bayer has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bayer and Acasti Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayer 15.58% 14.31% 6.10% Acasti Pharma N/A -1,099.62% -185.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bayer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bayer beats Acasti Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, and cosmetics in the dermatology, nutritional supplement, analgesic, digestive health, allergy, cold, foot care, and sun protection categories. The Crop Science segment offers crop protection products, seeds, non-agriculture pest control products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets products and solutions for the prevention and treatment of disease in companion and farm animals to vets, farmers, and pet-owners. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop cancer treatments, as well as Haplogen GmbH. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

