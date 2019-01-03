Analyzing Blue Dolphin Energy (BDCO) and Carbon Natural Gas (CRBO)

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) and Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Carbon Natural Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $258.45 million 0.05 -$22.32 million N/A N/A Carbon Natural Gas $22.47 million 3.10 $6.31 million N/A N/A

Carbon Natural Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and Carbon Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Carbon Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 0.51% -41.30% 2.34% Carbon Natural Gas 12.39% 8.65% 2.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 81.8% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carbon Natural Gas beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility. It also provides pipeline transportation services comprising gathering and transportation of oil and natural gas for producers/shippers operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Blue Dolphin Energy Company holds leasehold interests in the High Island Block 115; Galveston Area Block 321; and High Island Block 37. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Carbon Natural Gas

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

