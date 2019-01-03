Analyzing Genie Energy (GNE) and EuroSite Power (EUSP)

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) and EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genie Energy and EuroSite Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. EuroSite Power does not pay a dividend. Genie Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genie Energy and EuroSite Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $264.20 million 0.65 -$6.99 million N/A N/A EuroSite Power $3.65 million 2.65 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A

EuroSite Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genie Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and EuroSite Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 3.42% 32.68% 13.70% EuroSite Power -16.31% -6.56% -5.70%

Risk and Volatility

Genie Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genie Energy beats EuroSite Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

