Analyzing i3 Verticals (IIIV) & Its Rivals

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) is one of 127 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare i3 Verticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for i3 Verticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 i3 Verticals Competitors 941 4312 7954 346 2.57

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.15%. Given i3 Verticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $323.51 million -$6.89 million 44.02 i3 Verticals Competitors $2.69 billion $401.77 million 1.61

i3 Verticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals Competitors 4.54% 0.49% 1.08%

Summary

i3 Verticals rivals beat i3 Verticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

