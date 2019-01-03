Analyzing Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) and Sauer Energy (SENY)

Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sauer Energy and Independence Contract Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Contract Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75

Independence Contract Drilling has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.05%. Given Independence Contract Drilling’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Contract Drilling is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sauer Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sauer Energy N/A -135.70% -112.94% Independence Contract Drilling -16.35% -6.05% -4.51%

Volatility and Risk

Sauer Energy has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Contract Drilling has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sauer Energy and Independence Contract Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sauer Energy N/A N/A -$1.59 million N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $90.01 million 2.67 -$24.29 million ($0.53) -5.98

Sauer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Contract Drilling.

Summary

Independence Contract Drilling beats Sauer Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sauer Energy Company Profile

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. Its fleet consists of 14 rigs. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

