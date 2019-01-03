Analyzing SoOum (SOUM) and Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC)

SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) and Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get SoOum alerts:

This table compares SoOum and Seven Stars Cloud Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoOum N/A N/A N/A Seven Stars Cloud Group -5.37% -72.38% -19.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SoOum and Seven Stars Cloud Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Seven Stars Cloud Group $144.34 million 0.61 -$9.83 million N/A N/A

SoOum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seven Stars Cloud Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of SoOum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SoOum has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven Stars Cloud Group has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SoOum and Seven Stars Cloud Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven Stars Cloud Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SoOum beats Seven Stars Cloud Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoOum Company Profile

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

Seven Stars Cloud Group Company Profile

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization. It also offers a closed supply chain trading ecosystem for corporate buyers and sellers designed to eliminate standard transactional intermediaries and create a more direct and margin-expanding path for principals. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business primarily in Singapore. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programming to digital cable providers and Internet protocol television providers. The company was formerly known as Wecast Network, Inc. and changed its name to Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. in July 2017. Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SoOum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoOum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.