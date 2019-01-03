AnaptysBio (ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

ANAB stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 332,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,151. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 2.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marco Londei sold 30,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $2,006,004.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,209,273. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 30,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $2,177,488.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,552.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,948 shares of company stock worth $14,434,287. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 28.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

