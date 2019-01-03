ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. 73,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $533.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.38.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

