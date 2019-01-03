Antares Pharma (ATRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATRS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Antares Pharma to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $3.85 to $5.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $428.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.90. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

