Aon PLC (AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Brokerages expect that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.88 billion. AON reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $10.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $10.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on AON from $165.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.25.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 110.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.52. 16,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,171. AON has a twelve month low of $130.87 and a twelve month high of $166.55. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

