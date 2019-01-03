Apache (APA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Apache (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “For more than three months, Apache has seen its stock price decline precipitously. Since October, shares of the independent energy producer have plunged more than 40% as a renewed slump in crude prices due to a persistent global supply glut sent a shockwave through the industry. Moreover, at the current sub-$50 oil price level, Apache is unlikely to fund its operations, making it dependent on asset sales. As it is, Apache is burdened with high leverage, restricting its financial flexibility and limiting growth in process. Pipeline takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin are also a concern, while Apache is yet to recover from its long string of negative free cash flows. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APA. TheStreet lowered shares of Apache from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Shares of NYSE APA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 251,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,001. Apache has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apache will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,481,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,278,000 after acquiring an additional 955,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apache by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,545,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,696,000 after acquiring an additional 901,022 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apache by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,071,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Apache by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,887,812,000 after acquiring an additional 415,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

