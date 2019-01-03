Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 217.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APOG. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 49.3% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,491,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,822,000 after acquiring an additional 492,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,833,000 after purchasing an additional 241,165 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 17.1% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 729,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 208.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 104,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 994,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,390 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Puishys purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $269,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James S. Porter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $56,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,560. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

