Apple (AAPL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $220.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $221.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $3,235,664.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,442.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

