Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings. The company expects that sturdier segmental performance and acquisition benefits will continue to drive its revenue growth trajectory. Also, profitability in the upcoming quarters is expected to rally on the back of the company’s stronger revenues, the FCX Performance buyout benefits, lower tax rates and greater operational efficacy. Furthermore, Applied Industrial remains on track to augment its shareholders’ remuneration over time. However, over the past three months, the stock has underperformed and looks overvalued compared to its industry.Rising cost of sales, primarily on account of material price inflation, remains a major cause of concern for Applied Industrial. Also, consolidation of suppliers and customers might adversely impact business going forward.”

AIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 7,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $464,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

