AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,758,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of ENTA opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

