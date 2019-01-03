Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

ARCO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 554,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,125. Arcos Dorados has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $724.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 345,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 173,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

