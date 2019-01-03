Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AI. TheStreet lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of Arlington Asset Investment stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 496,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,940. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 46.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,564,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 12.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 75.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

