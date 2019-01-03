Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €7.55 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.55 ($8.78) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AT1. Baader Bank set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.35) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.65 ($10.05).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €7.25 ($8.43). 1,516,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 52-week high of €6.75 ($7.85).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company primarily in Germany and the Netherlands. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.