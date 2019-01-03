Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Insider Victor Sandor Sells 6,268 Shares of Stock

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) insider Victor Sandor sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $88,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Victor Sandor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Victor Sandor sold 6,268 shares of Array Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $88,065.40.

On Monday, December 3rd, Victor Sandor sold 115,185 shares of Array Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,867,148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.17. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 74.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARRY shares. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/array-biopharma-inc-arry-insider-victor-sandor-sells-6268-shares-of-stock.html.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.