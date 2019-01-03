Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) COO Sells $239,600.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Bruce D. Given sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,118,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,100. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 337.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 184.6% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,299,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,083,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,922,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 380.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 841,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,053,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after acquiring an additional 523,675 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its medicines include ARO-HBV, a Phase I/II subcutaneous ribonucleic acid interference(RNAi) therapy candidate that is used for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

