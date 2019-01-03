Arvinas (ARVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,308,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,049,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

