Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (GE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,352 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 153.3% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

NYSE:GE opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/ashfield-capital-partners-llc-decreases-position-in-general-electric-ge.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.