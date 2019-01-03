ASML (ASML) Stock Price Down 5.5%

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $147.38 and last traded at $147.68. 1,075,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 838,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on ASML from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Santander upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.80.

Get ASML alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 289,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,255,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/asml-asml-stock-price-down-5-5.html.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.