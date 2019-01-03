Aspen Group (ASPU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.75

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 33592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.94.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Aspen Group news, Director Andrew E. Kaplan acquired 5,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $29,994.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,687 shares of company stock worth $94,442 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Aspen Group by 64.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 82,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the third quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 45.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)
Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.
