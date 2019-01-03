Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $490,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $170,000.00, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 7,280.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. 34,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,236. The firm has a market cap of $582.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.65. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

