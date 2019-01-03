AVINOC Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (AVINOC)

AVINOC (CURRENCY:AVINOC) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, AVINOC has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $759.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinbe.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.02324955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00155071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00200561 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026478 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026486 BTC.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,491,851 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is /r/AVINOC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @AVINOC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@AVINOC_ICO. AVINOC’s official website is www.avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

AVINOC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

