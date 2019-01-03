AXT (AXTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. AXT has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. AXT had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,653,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 172,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AXT by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

