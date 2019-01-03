Badger Meter (BMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter remains optimistic about 2019 due to solid backlog and strength in flagship products. It is poised to gain from rising demand for E-Series meters and ORION cellular endpoints. The company continues to make progress in its various innovative technologies including D-Flow ultrasonic technology. Moreover, inclusion in AT&T’s Smart City Alliance will allow Badger Meter to explore new ways for its smart water solutions to join forces with industry-leading cellular networks. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, volatility in copper prices will likely hurt revenues and impair its long-term growth potential. Badger Meter’s stretched valuation is a concern, implying that the stock is currently overvalued. It has been terminating its frozen pension plan while incurring a one-time charge, which is adversely affecting profitability.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

BMI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.12.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Beverly L. P. Smiley sold 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $176,756.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Horst Gras sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $120,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,982 shares of company stock worth $2,594,863 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

