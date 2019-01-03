BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of BBDO stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.04.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

