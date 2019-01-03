Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.39

Shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 115862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander Brasil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.1327 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 878.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,659,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth $102,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,275,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,098,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.39” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/banco-santander-brasil-bsbr-sets-new-12-month-high-at-12-39.html.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.