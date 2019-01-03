Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.13 on March 5th

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1327 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04.

Banco Santander Brasil has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BSBR opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. HSBC downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

