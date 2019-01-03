Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSMX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of BSMX opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,660,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,249,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,778,000 after buying an additional 260,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,739,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after buying an additional 377,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 180,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

