Banco Santander (SAN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 223,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 15.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 253.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 121.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 53.0% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 35,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

