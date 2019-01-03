Bandwidth (BAND) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. 48,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,114. The company has a market capitalization of $788.43 million, a PE ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.55. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $1,581,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

