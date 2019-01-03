Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $111.79 Million Stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $111,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Medidata Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Medidata Solutions by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

Medidata Solutions stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. Medidata Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Medidata Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price target on Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

In other Medidata Solutions news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Pray sold 7,000 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,030 shares of company stock worth $2,539,022. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

