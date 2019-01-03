Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $116.89 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $116,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $477,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $1,396,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,622 shares in the company, valued at $34,573,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $53,154.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,083,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $5,263,305. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $182.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

