Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $120,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,478,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 138.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,992,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,917,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,707,000 after acquiring an additional 685,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $31,244,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,969,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-increases-holdings-in-bank-of-nova-scotia-bns.html.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.