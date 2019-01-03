Barclays Lowers Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Price Target to $21.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MYGN. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.20 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,466,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,464,000 after acquiring an additional 383,089 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,547,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,171,000 after acquiring an additional 92,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after acquiring an additional 365,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after acquiring an additional 365,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,575,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,819 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

