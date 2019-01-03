Barnes Group (B) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of B stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $45,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

