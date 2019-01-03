Barrick Gold (ABX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Annual estimates for Barrick have been going down of late. The company faces headwinds from lower expected production and higher costs for full-year 2018. The company's declining gold reserve base is another concern. It is also exposed to a volatile gold pricing environment.”

ABX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.54. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABX. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

