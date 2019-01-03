Bayer (BAYRY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bayer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Bayer has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Bayer had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Bayer will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

