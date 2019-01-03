BCE Inc. (BCE) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 462.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in BCE were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 184,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 12.13%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 86.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/bce-inc-bce-shares-bought-by-first-national-bank-of-mount-dora-trust-investment-services.html.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.