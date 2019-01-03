Beaton Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.3% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

