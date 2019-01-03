Belgravia Capital International (ICP) Trading Down 100%

Shares of Belgravia Capital International Inc (TSE:ICP) fell 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.00. 8,141,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,065% from the average session volume of 698,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Belgravia Capital International Company Profile (TSE:ICP)
Belgravia Capital International Inc, formerly known as IC Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company focused on the provision of value-added services to the international Cannabis industry. The Company’s activities include the production of specialized organic fertilizers for Cannabis plants, as well as research and development in the area of agronomics through its wholly owned subsidiary, ICP Organics Corp.
