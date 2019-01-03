Shares of Belgravia Capital International Inc (TSE:ICP) fell 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.00. 8,141,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,065% from the average session volume of 698,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Belgravia Capital International (ICP) Trading Down 100%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/belgravia-capital-international-icp-trading-down-100.html.

Belgravia Capital International Company Profile (TSE:ICP)

Belgravia Capital International Inc, formerly known as IC Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company focused on the provision of value-added services to the international Cannabis industry. The Company’s activities include the production of specialized organic fertilizers for Cannabis plants, as well as research and development in the area of agronomics through its wholly owned subsidiary, ICP Organics Corp.

