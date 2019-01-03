BelugaPay (BBI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

BelugaPay (CURRENCY:BBI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. BelugaPay has a market capitalization of $130,580.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BelugaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BelugaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. One BelugaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.02290535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00153535 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00199457 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026557 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026532 BTC.

BelugaPay Token Profile

BelugaPay’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. BelugaPay’s total supply is 60,793,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,948,463 tokens. The official message board for BelugaPay is medium.com/@BelugaPay. BelugaPay’s official Twitter account is @BelugaPay. The official website for BelugaPay is belugapay.com.

Buying and Selling BelugaPay

BelugaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BelugaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BelugaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BelugaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

