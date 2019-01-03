BidaskClub Downgrades Myokardia (MYOK) to Hold

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Myokardia in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Myokardia in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Myokardia in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Shares of MYOK opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 3.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 222.07%. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $167,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider June Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $304,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,978 shares of company stock valued at $695,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 92.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the second quarter worth $191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 36.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the third quarter worth $292,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

